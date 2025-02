Po sedmi letech na turnaji neuhrál ani set. Djokovič v Dauhá končí po porážce s Berrettinim

Berrettini d. Djokovic 7-6 6-2



WOW



Matteo was 0-4 against Novak, but he came out confident as ever



Blinding forehands



Huge serves



Everything that makes him dangerous was on



✅1st top 10 win since 2023

✅1st Doha R16 since 2018



Siri… define ‘dropping the hammer’



❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cx5KHfw2LI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 18, 2025