Přepadení, návrat na výsluní a set od trůnu. Kvitová mohla skončit už dávno, ale nevzdala se

Petra Kvitova will make her return to professional tennis at the end of this month in Austin.



She will also play Indian Wells and Miami.



After taking time off to have her baby boy, this will be her first match since 2023.



Tennis has missed this lady so much. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3rcnb8v6xR — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 3, 2025