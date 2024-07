Šafářová v kvalifikaci Livesport Prague Open neuspěla, vítězně začala jen Malečková

Lucie Šafářová loses in 3 sets against Anastasiya Soboleva in the WTA 250 Prague. (6-4, 4-6, 3-6) This was Šafářová’s only 3’d singles match since 2018. Had a great start in set 1 but couldn’t hold up physically towards the end of the match. Good to see her back pic.twitter.com/CeuXxAdc3p — edgeAI (@edgeaiofficial) July 20, 2024