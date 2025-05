Šance, která se nemusí opakovat. Kopřivá má otevřenou cestu do druhého týdne grandslamu

One of J.M. Cerundolo, Medjedovic, Kopřiva, and Altmaier will reach R4 at Roland Garros. Daniel is the only one has done it before (2020). Juanma and Vít are playing their first RG MD, Hamad and Vít had no GS MD wins before this week. Watching this section religiously from here — Damian Kust (@damiankust) May 26, 2025