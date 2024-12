Šéf ATP reaguje na kritiku: O svém programu rozhodujete sami, hrajte méně exhibicí

Carlos Alcaraz on the difficulty of the ATP schedule:



“Probably they are going to kill us in some way.”



"Right now a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of injury.”



"Sometimes, you don't want to go to a tournament. I'm not going to lie - I have…