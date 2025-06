Senzační jízda německé veteránky. Mariaová ovládla turnaj v Londýně

INCREDIBLE.



37 year-old qualifier Tatjana Maria beats Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4 to win the biggest title of her career at the Queen's Club.



7 wins in 8 days for one of the most unbelievable title runs... ever.



R1: Fernandez

R2: Muchova

QF: Rybakina

SF: Keys

F: Anisimova pic.twitter.com/e7vvkTSPia — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 15, 2025