Siniaková slaví wimbledonský titul. Po boku Verbeeka poprvé uspěla v mixu na grandslamu

Sem Verbeek and Katerina Siniakova are the Mixed Doubles Champions of 2025!



The pair claim their first title together with a stunning 7-6(3), 7-6(3) win over Joe Salisbury and Luisa Stefani on Centre Court #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ekXRX69hov — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2025