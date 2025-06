Styl šelmy, fair play moment a epická bitva na závěr. Jak Alcaraz opět ovládl French Open?

Great sportsmanship from Carlos Alcaraz in his match against Shelton at Roland Garros.



He made the shot.



But he immediately told the umpire he didn’t have the racquet in his hand when the racquet made contact with the ball.



Gotta love this guy. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/r7PAEGb5jV — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 1, 2025