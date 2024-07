Šwiateková maximum ve Wimbledonu nepřekoná, letos končí už ve třetím kole na Putincevové

1 - Yulia Putintseva is the first women's player since Alison Riske against Ashleigh Barty in 2019 to win against the World No.1 at Wimbledon after losing the first set. Stunned. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/nTH5rpFEvd — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 6, 2024