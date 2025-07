Šwiateková totálně vyškolila Bencicovou. Polská hvězda je poprvé ve finále Wimbledonu

Sensational Swiatek strikes on Centre Court ✨



Iga Swiatek produces a remarkable performance against Belinda Bencic to win 6-2, 6-0 and reach her first #Wimbledon final



A defiant semi-final showing from the No.8 seed pic.twitter.com/NGGOI62uIk — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2025