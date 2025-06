Úžasné gesto Alcaraze! Takhle má vypadat fair play, soupeř už počítal se ztrátou bodu

Carlos Alcaraz on this.



“I could not say anything, but I would have feel guilty. If I know that I did a wrong thing, wrong shots or an illegal shot, I have to say. You know, I have to be honest with myself. with Ben, with everyone. I think the sport should be like this” https://t.co/SRSJIQvrnp — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 1, 2025