Veteránka s otravným stylem je senzací Wimbledonu. Nezajímá mě, kdo je na druhé straně

Laura Siegemund has equaled her best singles run at a major.



For a Wimbledon SF spot, the 37-year-old gets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.



"I don't care who is on the other side. In a positive, respectful way I don't care.”https://t.co/GZuprpYsln — TENNIS (@Tennis) July 6, 2025