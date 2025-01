Vondroušová je znovu na marodce. V Adelaide po vyhraném setu vzdala druhý zápas po operaci

Oh my god, not again.



Marketa Vondrousova stops at 6-4, 1-1 and retires vs. Diana Shnaider in Adelaide, her first tourmament since Wimbledon.



She was very emotional and crying while talking to the physio. pic.twitter.com/G4KGCG3Htv — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 8, 2025