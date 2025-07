Wimbledon se omluvil za selhání. Byla to lidská chyba, nefungovalo to delší dobu

Kartal hit this shot long on Pavlyuchenkova's game point at 4-4.



ELC stopped working, point was replayed despite everybody around the world watching this replay. Insane.



Pavs ended up broken.



Kartal served for the set, got broken after having a set point.



5-5... pic.twitter.com/si8JENrbdl