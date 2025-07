Wimbledonskou čtyřhru ovládly Kuděrmetovová s Mertensovou

The 2025 Ladies' Doubles Champions - Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens



The pair recover from going a set down to defeat Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and claim their first Grand Slam title together ✨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16sALGAsWr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025