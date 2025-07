Zraněný Sinner postoupil po skreči Dimitrova. Jeho čtvrtfinále proti Sheltonovi je v ohrožení

Heartbreaking



While leading 6-3 7-5 2-2 against Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov, firing an ace, injured his right pectoral and had to retire, in tears...



It's the 5th Grand Slam retirement in a row for the cursed Bulgarian, a "record" (Open era).pic.twitter.com/ic1ocFBIP6 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 7, 2025