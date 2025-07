Bitva s Alcarazem byla pro Fogniniho rozlučkou. Ital ohlásil konec své profesionální kariéry

BREAKING: Fabio Fognini announces his retirement from tennis



His final match was played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, where he pushed the 2-time defending champion to 5 sets.



What a great career, spanning twenty-one years.



Wishing Fabio the best in his next chapter.



pic.twitter.com/iiLaV30xgW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 9, 2025