Cenná výhra. Vondroušová zdolala Polku ve třech setech a slaví postup

Former Wimbledon champ and #RolandGarros runner up Marketa Vondrousova gets a very good top 30 win over Magdalena Frech 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the 3rd round in Paris.



She barely played in the last 12 months but she is so good when healthy. pic.twitter.com/pi0VPlkvTe — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 29, 2025