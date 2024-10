Chtěla ukončit kariéru a založit rodinu. Věci nejdou podle plánu, budu pokračovat, překvapila Collinsová

BREAKING:



Danielle Collins is no longer retiring this year.



She will play the 2025 season and says she hopes to build on the momentum she built this year.



She initially said she was retiring from tennis to start a family.



But she has been struggling with her endometriosis… pic.twitter.com/NZrFKvB2p9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 18, 2024