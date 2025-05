Diskriminace ženského sportu? Nehrajeme večerní zápasy na centrkurtu, vadí Jabeurové

Great on @Ons_Jabeur for speaking out once again on Roland-Garros' disgraceful scheduling of women.



'It's a bit ironic: they don't show women's tennis, and then they ask the question: 'Yeah, but they mostly watch men...' Of course they watch men more, because you show men more.' pic.twitter.com/P1faY6Q4ZW — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 28, 2025