Djokovič po rozchodu s Murraym trenéra nehledá. Motivace mi nechybí, ale mám své priority

Q: "Who will be your coach at Roland Garros?"



Novak: "Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic will share that role for the next couple of tournaments, and then we'll see... I'm not in any rush to choose; I'm happy with these guys."

genevaopen ig pic.twitter.com/H9MqEhiktt — . A͟O͟¹⁰ (@NoleLondon) May 20, 2025