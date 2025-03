Djokovič překvapil. V žalobě PTPA jsou i věci, se kterými nesouhlasím

Tennis has lost its way. Players and fans have been left behind. And after years of inaction by the powers at large, players and the PTPA were left with no choice but to pursue legal actions to force real change.



Read more: https://t.co/DUXNqPNIVT pic.twitter.com/ZsX8eu3Wrj — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) March 20, 2025