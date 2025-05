Dva kanáry a běž. Azarenková deklasovala bývalou 12. hráčku světa

Former world #1 Victoria Azarenka is the first winner of the day at #RolandGarros.



Defeats former Grand Slam semifinalist Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-0 in 48 minutes.



Yanina had one (!) game point or break point all match. She will retire next month at Wimbledon… pic.twitter.com/OMsmnxkt4M — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 27, 2025