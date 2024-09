Fiasko na Davis Cupu? Nominace měla mít pět hráčů, míní bývalý reprezentant Dlouhý

Carlos Alcaraz wins an ABSURD point against Tomas Machac at the Davis Cup.



Incredible shot from Tomas that barely goes over the net.



Carlos responds with a ridiculous drop volley of his own.



Lightning speed + baby soft hands = Carlitos.



pic.twitter.com/Fvn4poQ9Kv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 11, 2024