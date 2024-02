Grandslamová finalistka Bradyová je po operaci kolena, zákrok podstoupila také Tomljanovicová

Ajla Tomljanovic will be out of competition for a few weeks after undergoing a procedure to have some uterine fibroids removed:



“Hello everyone, unfortunately, I won't be competing for a couple of weeks... was very much looking forward to the next hard court events.

I had to get…