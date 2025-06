Historicky nejdelší zápas slaví 15. výročí. Isner s Mahutem hráli více než 11 hodin

24 June 2010. American John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut of France 6–4, 3–6, 6–7,7–6, 70–68 in the longest ever match at Wimbledon. The match lasted for 11 hours and 5 minutes over 3 days. It also smashed previous records for longest set and most games in a set and a match. pic.twitter.com/ztTEQs6oey — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) June 24, 2025