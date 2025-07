Ivaniševič vrací úder Mouratoglouovi. Raději nebudu říkat, co si o něm myslím, vzkazuje Chorvat

Goran Ivanisevic on Patrick Mouratoglou comments regarding his criticism of Tsitsipas



“If he has a problem with me, he should call me. I don't go around & talk what I think about him. I better not say what I think about him."



(via @achakv87)



pic.twitter.com/uE2xyIkVnB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 29, 2025