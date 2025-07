Krejčíková a Rybakinová padly. Wimbledonská série bude pokračovat, k senzaci moc nechybí

Krejcikova's R3 loss means that he will get *once* again a new #Wimbledon champ on the Women's Side.



An 8th new champ since Serena's 2015-16 double.



Wimbledon's last 7 champs:

2024 - Krejcikova: lost in R3

2023 - Vondrousova: lost in R2

2022 - Rybakina: lost in R3

