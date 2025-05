Krejčíková slaví první letošní výhru, poradila si se zkušenou Němkou

Krejcikova d. Maria 7-6(4) 6-3 at Roland Garros



Barbora gets her first win of 2025



Due to a back injury, this is only her 2nd event of the year



But everyone knows what this lady can do at the Slams



Champion here in 2021 & reigning Wimbledon champ



Great to see her back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TKHVO1KPoC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 26, 2025