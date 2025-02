Kvitová měla jasnou taktiku, říká expert. Dojmy budou i přes prohru pozitivní, myslí si šéf Sparty

Jodie Burrage defeats Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round in Austin.



Decent level from Kvitova, who played her first match since October 2023 and since giving birth for the first time. Had many chances to win this ones but lost 11 of the last 14 points. pic.twitter.com/41XxsOrwxz — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 25, 2025