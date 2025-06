Lehečku výprask nerozhodil. Další část sezony odstartoval hladkou výhrou na trávě

After having missed the whole grass season last year due to injury, Jiri Lehecka gets a good win in his first match on this surface since 2023



6-4 6-4 vs. Benjamin Bonzi



He's into the ATP 250 Stuttgart R2 pic.twitter.com/UbSQCFZpzR — Mario Boccardi (@boccardi_marioo) June 9, 2025