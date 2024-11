Macháč figuruje v TOP 25, Šnajderová klepe na dveře elitní desítky

With her fourth title of the season in Hong Kong, Diana Shnaider rises to a new career-high No. 12 in the world.



Her journey to the top has been nothing short of inspiring. Congratulations, Diana!



隨著在香港收穫本賽季第四座冠軍,舒耐達的世界排名攀升至職業生涯新高的第12位… pic.twitter.com/v5XZMR3uxb — HongKong Tennis Open (@HKTennisOpen) November 4, 2024