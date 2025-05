Menšík ustál a dirigoval bouřlivé publikum. Premiéru na French Open začal vydřenou výhrou

19yo Jakub Mensik gets a VERY GOOD first round win at #RolandGarros.



7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-3 against the in form Alex Muller and the French crowd.



Jakub was born for these moments.



Muller served for the third set.



Awaits Rocha or Basilashvili in R2. pic.twitter.com/KLF3CyHigZ — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 27, 2025