Nadal se loučil skromně, z kluka v tílku se stal dospělý chlap. A pak začaly létat vzkazy

Dear Rafa,



It has been a privilege to watch you evolve on our clay, where you will leave a perpetual mark on such a challenging surface.



We're proud to count you as our greatest champion, as much for your 14 titles as for the man you are. Your legacy will live on forever, on… pic.twitter.com/xJ9P96gRaM — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) November 19, 2024