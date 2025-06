Nejdřív bitva pak vzájemný respekt. Společně tvoříme historii, řekl Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s Roland Garros final becomes the 2nd longest Grand Slam final in the Open Era.



1. Djokovic & Nadal 2012 Australian Open, 5 hours, 53 minutes.



2. Alcaraz & Sinner 2025 Roland Garros, 5 hours, 29 minutes.



It was an honor to witness it. pic.twitter.com/8GVOyvHJ5q — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 8, 2025