Nejlepší finále všech dob? Nevyrovnají se mu ani Nadal s Federerem, tvrdí legenda

Mats Wilander, on the Sinner vs Alcaraz final



"I've seen Federer and Nadal play great finals, but nothing comes close to this. I thought it wasn't possible, they were playing at an inhuman speed."



Do you agree?



