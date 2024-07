Odpočinek po boku Kalinské nepomohl. Sinner kvůli horečkám odložil přesun na olympijský debut

Jannik Sinner will not travel to Paris today as planned for the Olympics due to a fever.



He's expected to depart on Thursday, the day of the draw.



Hopefully Jannik is 100% and ready to compete before the start of the Olympics. ❤️‍



Source:https://t.co/lMEZpLNFS4 pic.twitter.com/kbeCXI6ZzN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 23, 2024