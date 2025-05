Paráda pro Sabalenkovou, děs pro soupeřky. Statistika mluví jasně

Aryna Sabalenka to Coco Gauff after beating her in Madrid final:



“I’m sure we’ll play many more times in the finals.. I hope I’m gonna get all of them but I always enjoy fighting against you. You’re such a fighter. Happy to see you back.” ❤️



pic.twitter.com/1G68tofWCw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 3, 2025