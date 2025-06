Potupný kanár pro ruskou hvězdu. S Andrejevovou zatočila Frechová

Wow.



Magdalena Frech defeats world #7 Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 to reach the 2nd round in Berlin.



Mirra fell apart mentally a bit like in the end of her Roland Garros match.



Sometimes we have to remeber she is 18 years old... pic.twitter.com/QuYFlVdiEG — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 16, 2025