Rekord open éry pro Müllera. V každém duelu prohrával o set a po skalpu Nišikoriho slaví první triumf

Alexandre Müller has just become the first player in the Open Era able to win 5/5 matches from a set down en route to capturing an ATP Tour title



R32: 2-6 6-4 6-3 vs. Hüsler

R16: 5-7 7-6 7-6 vs. Kecmanovic

QF: 3-6 6-3 6-1 vs. Fils

SF: 4-6 7-6 6-4 vs. Munar

F: 2-6 6-1 6-3 vs.