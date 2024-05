Roland Garros, edice 2024: Setkání veteránů, kterým touha nedovoluje odejít do důchodu

34, 148 - At 34y 148d, Kei Nishikori is the oldest Asian player in the Open Era to win a Men's Singles match at Roland Garros, and the third Asian aged 34+ to win a singles match at the event, after Kimiko Date and Hsieh Su-wei. Fitting.#rolandgarros | @rolandgarros @atptour pic.twitter.com/pDFE0xPGsu — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 26, 2024