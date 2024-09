Sinner ani Fritz diváky k obrazovkám nepřilákali. Sledovanost US Open klesá a jasně prohrává s NFL

The US Open men's Final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz was the least watched men's Final since 2020.



It averaged 1.8 million viewers across ABC (1.67M) and ESPN+



This is down 31% from last year's Final.



Important to note the Final aired 2 hours earlier and competed… pic.twitter.com/XYuIR8OddW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 11, 2024