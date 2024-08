Šwiateková v New Yorku rozdrtila japonskou deblistku, Rybakinová odstoupila z další velké akce

Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from 8 big events this season.



Dubai - Gastrointestinal illness



Indian Wells - Gastrointestinal illness



Rome - Illness



Berlin - Abdominal pain (retired)



Eastbourne - Scheduling change



Olympics - Acute bronchitis



Toronto - Acute bronchitis



US… pic.twitter.com/Ukf4hmhEvW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 29, 2024