Valentová bude hrát s Gauffovou! Po parádním obratu pokračuje v debutu na grandslamech

Valentova was having a bad day with the racquet.. playing against in form home fav paquet and against the French crowd, she was down 5-2 in 3rd set and wins 5 games in a row to win the match 5-7 and she's just 18



THE FUTURE SUPERSTAR is here



Well done Valentova ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LfQoFT7VMB — TennisFreak_Bets (@TennisfreakBets) May 27, 2025