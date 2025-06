Wimbledon má další oběť z TOP 10! Rune promarnil jasné vedení a prohrál se soupeřem v krizi

WOW.



Nicolas Jarry, who had to play the qualifying at #Wimbledon after some terrible 12 months, comes back from two sets down for the FIRST TIME in his career to beat #8 seed Holger Rune 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the 2nd round in London. pic.twitter.com/zcdbZ1Nsg6 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 30, 2025