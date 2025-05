546 dnů! Sinner přišel o šílenou sérii a potvrdil, že Alcaraz pro něj představuje problém

DID YOU KNOW❓



With his 7-6 6-1 win in the final of Rome today, Carlos Alcaraz is the first player to beat Jannik Sinner *in straight sets* in 546 DAYS.



The last man to do it? Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP Finals on November 19th, 2023:https://t.co/ZUxDoV4svL — TENNIS (@Tennis) May 18, 2025