Andrejevová skolila i Sabalenkovou! Kometa vyhrála další tisícovku a už 12 zápasů v řadě

Mirra Andreeva immediately back ups the win in Dubai with another trophy at Indian Wells



• 2nd WTA 1000 Title

• 1st Win over Healthy Sabalenka in 5 Meetings

• Takes out #1 Sabalenka and #2 Swiatek Back to Back

• Returns to Top 10

• New Career High of #6

March 16, 2025