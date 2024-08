Dárek k 23. narozeninám. Sinner jako první Ital ovládl Cincinnati a má třetí titul z Masters

Sinner d. Tiafoe 7-6 6-2



Jannik wins his 3rd Masters title



This week was massive



It’s a reminder to his peers & to himself that no matter what injuries he’s had, he’s not going away



✅15th title

✅5th title of 2024

✅48-5 in 2024

✅68-7 since US



King of Sincinnati



❤️ pic.twitter.com/fli1LpkidV — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 20, 2024