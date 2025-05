Fantazie! Bejlek na French Open zničila favorizovanou Ukrajinku

Qualifier Sara Bejlek defeats Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-1 to reach the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.



She was 0-5 in GS main draws. Saved 1 MP vs Shibahara in R2 of qualifying.



1st big upset on the women’s side.



What a match from the 19yo Czech pic.twitter.com/DHCq9lhnTc — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) May 25, 2025