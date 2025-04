Fils se v Monte Carlu zapsal do historie. Překonal Murrayho, Djokoviče i Nadala

3/3 - Arthur Fils is the youngest player to make the quarter-finals at all first three seasonal ATP Masters 1000 events since the format’s introduction in 1990. En-plein.#RolexMonteCarloMasters | @ROLEXMCMASTERS @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/T5cA4Ttqf1 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) April 10, 2025